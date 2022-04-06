Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $589.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will announce $589.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.70 million to $806.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,146. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $195,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.