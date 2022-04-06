Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $589.20 Million

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) will announce $589.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.70 million to $806.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,146. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $195,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.