Movano (MOVE) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Movano to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Movano and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Movano
|N/A
|-$21.77 million
|-1.99
|Movano Competitors
|$997.16 million
|$98.09 million
|48.41
Profitability
This table compares Movano and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Movano
|N/A
|-53.97%
|-50.52%
|Movano Competitors
|-440.49%
|-23.93%
|-17.11%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
16.5% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Movano and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Movano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Movano Competitors
|250
|1018
|1850
|51
|2.54
As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 46.17%. Given Movano’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Movano has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Movano peers beat Movano on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
About Movano (Get Rating)
Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.
