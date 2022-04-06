Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.15

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.15 and last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 395729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

