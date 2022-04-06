MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.37. MorphoSys shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

MOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

