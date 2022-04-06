MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.37. MorphoSys shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.
MOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.
About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.