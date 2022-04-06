Morgan Stanley Raises Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $56.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. Envista has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $172,020.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.