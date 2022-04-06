Morgan Stanley Lowers Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $173.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.76. 77,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,633,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

