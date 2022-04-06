Morgan Stanley Lowers JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $22.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.64 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

