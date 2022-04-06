Morgan Stanley Increases Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target to €4.20

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €4.00 ($4.40) to €4.20 ($4.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 96,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

