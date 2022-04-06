Morgan Stanley Boosts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $402.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $402.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.22.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $307.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a one year low of $305.93 and a one year high of $546.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.29.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

