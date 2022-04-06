Mooncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00263375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001365 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.