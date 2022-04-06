Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$34.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Get Monument Mining alerts:

About Monument Mining (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer s in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Selinsing Gold Mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects located in Pahang State, within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison Gold Project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia, as well as the Mengapur Copper and Iron Project located in Pahang state, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.