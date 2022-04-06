Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 930 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29.

On Monday, February 14th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $595,855.20.

On Monday, February 7th, Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,529,838.08.

On Thursday, January 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $439.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

