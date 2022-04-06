Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 11,250 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $2,758,461.60.

On Monday, February 7th, Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $439.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.15.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

