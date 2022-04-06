MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,758,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,638,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MongoDB by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $435.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,782 shares of company stock valued at $65,112,193. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

