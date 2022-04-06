MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits One Day Volume of $6,514.00

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $760,379.58 and approximately $6,514.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00209409 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,956,199 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

