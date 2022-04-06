Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.75.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $121.04 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.74. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

