Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after acquiring an additional 441,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 378,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 304,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.