Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,820,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Moderna by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,054 shares of company stock worth $34,737,564 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

