Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MODN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE:MODN opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54. Model N has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $90,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 76.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

