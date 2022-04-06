Modefi Market Cap Tops $8.89 Million (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Modefi has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $405,932.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Modefi has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00106359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,865,575 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

