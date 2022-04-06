Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.34

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.