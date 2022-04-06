Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Shares Down 5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.09. 282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89.

About Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

