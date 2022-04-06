Mirrored United States Oil Fund Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.58 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $80.94 or 0.00178668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $1.30 million worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.60 or 0.07389269 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,278.64 or 0.99945097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054504 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 93,640 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

