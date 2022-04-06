Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Hits $10.24 Million

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Minter Network has a market cap of $10.24 million and $11,719.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00252151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00196367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.96 or 0.07367298 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,688,903,866 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,694,299 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

