Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.69

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.69 and last traded at $61.93, with a volume of 302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.03.
Several research firms have issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
