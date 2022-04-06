Mincor Resources (OTC:MCRZF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mincor Resources (OTC:MCRZF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

MCRZF stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Mincor Resources has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Get Mincor Resources alerts:

About Mincor Resources (Get Rating)

Mincor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Cassini Nickel mine located in the Southern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mincor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.