Mincor Resources (OTC:MCRZF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mincor Resources (OTC:MCRZFGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

MCRZF stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Mincor Resources has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

About Mincor Resources (Get Rating)

Mincor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Cassini Nickel mine located in the Southern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

