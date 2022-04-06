Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.72 Per Share (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.72 for the year.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

NYSE MAA opened at $211.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $146.08 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.