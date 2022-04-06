Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.21

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $6.38. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 22,376 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 4.22.
Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.
