Michael D. Loberg Buys 21,739 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IGMS opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $764.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.63.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

