MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 1,202 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $104,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 317 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $24,906.69.

MGPI stock opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.