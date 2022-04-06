Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metacrine in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Metacrine’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metacrine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Metacrine by 1,236.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 194,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 167,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

