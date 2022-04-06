Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $288.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $257.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,601,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

