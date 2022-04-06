Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.63.
Shares of MTH opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.58 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.08.
In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
