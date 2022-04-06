Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.63.

Shares of MTH opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.58 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.08.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

