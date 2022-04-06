Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Gap Down to $27.41

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.41, but opened at $26.86. Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 602 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 65,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,696,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 56,010 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 52,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 46,696 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

