MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Sells C$2,408,670.40 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEGGet Rating) Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$2,408,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,150 shares in the company, valued at C$3,134,233.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$17.26 on Wednesday. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.19.

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.52.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

