MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Sells C$2,408,670.40 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$2,408,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,150 shares in the company, valued at C$3,134,233.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$17.26 on Wednesday. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.19.

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.52.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

