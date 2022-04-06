Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$11.85, with a volume of 105869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.64.

DR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42. The stock has a market cap of C$364.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13.

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.85%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.