Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.79

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.89. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON MGP opened at GBX 164.22 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £201.05 million and a P/E ratio of 81.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.05. Medica Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120.50 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 190.50 ($2.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96.
Medica Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
