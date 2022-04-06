Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.79

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.89. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MGP opened at GBX 164.22 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £201.05 million and a P/E ratio of 81.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.05. Medica Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120.50 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 190.50 ($2.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

