Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.19

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $12.77. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 87,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mechanical Technology by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mechanical Technology by 2,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mechanical Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soluna Holdings, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

