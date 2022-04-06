McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.22. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 452,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,440.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 155,274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

