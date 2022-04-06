MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Down to $56.77

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.77, but opened at $51.58. MaxLinear shares last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 21,954 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $56,653,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $17,494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

