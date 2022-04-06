Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 62.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $214,648.69 and approximately $13.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 62.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,708.54 or 1.00118892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00266840 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00315963 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00135899 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00064632 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

