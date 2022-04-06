Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 230,825 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.