Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 9.8%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) shares were down 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 194,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,128,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $409,870,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after buying an additional 736,624 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

