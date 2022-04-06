Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 21,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,970,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

MTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

Get Matterport alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.