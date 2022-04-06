Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $17.54 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,156 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.2% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $310.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.42 and its 200-day moving average is $311.34. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

