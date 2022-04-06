MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research analysts have commented on MCFT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 84,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $434.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

