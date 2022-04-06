Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Masimo by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Masimo by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

