Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Masimo were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Masimo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 31.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 4.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.05.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

