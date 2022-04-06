Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Loop Capital

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Shares of MAS opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

