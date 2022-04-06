Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $396.05

Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.05 ($5.19) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($5.11). Marshall Motor shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.17), with a volume of 6,958 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 396.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £309.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33.
About Marshall Motor (LON:MMH)
Featured Articles
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for Marshall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.